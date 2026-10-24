Sukhbir Badal Accuses Punjab Govt Of Harassing Slain Activist Family

Sukhbir Singh Badal Criticizes AAP Government

Chandigarh [Punjab], October 24 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of harassing the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, alleging that his widow and father were being called for meetings with people allegedly linked to his murder. In a post shared on X, Badal said Jhota had lost his life while fighting against drug peddlers in Punjab and alleged that the administration was failing to deliver justice to his family. "Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota died fighting against drug peddlers in Punjab. Instead of respecting his sacrifice and delivering justice, the administration is now harassing the bereaved family. His widow and father are being called for meetings with the very same people who have been complicit in the murder of the anti-drug crusader!" the former Punjab Chief Minister said.

Badal further expressed support for Jhota's father, who has demanded action against those allegedly responsible for the activist's murder and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "Akali_Dal_ stands by Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota's father, who has demanded action against those who patronised his son's murderers besides the resignation of Guru Dokhi CM BhagwantMann," he said. Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota died fighting against drug peddlers in Punjab. Instead of respecting his sacrifice and delivering justice, the administration is now harassing the bereaved family. His widow and father are being called for meetings with the very same people who have been complicit in the murder of the anti-drug crusader! @Akali_Dal_ stands by Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh Jhota's father, who has demanded action against those who patronised his son's murderers besides the resignation of Guru Dokhi CM @BhagwantMann. We all know that @AamAadmiParty is anti-Punjab, but today it has become amply clear that it is also anti-national. Look how they are mistreating an ex-serviceman by forcing him to beg for justice for his son! Punjab and the entire nation will never pardon the AAP govt for this despicable act. #PunjabVirodhiAAP #JusticeForParvinderJhota - Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 24, 2026

Taking further aim at the AAP government, Badal accused it of mistreating the family and questioned its handling of the case, alleging that the father of the deceased activist, an ex-serviceman, was being forced to seek justice for his son. "We all know that Aam Aadmi Party is anti-Punjab, but today it has become amply clear that it is also anti-national. Look how they are mistreating an ex-serviceman by forcing him to beg for justice for his son! Punjab and the entire nation will never pardon the AAP govt for this despicable act," he added.

Legal Action and CBI Investigation

Meanwhile, the Punjab Pharmacy Council has revoked the pharmacist registration of Ashwani Kumar, the accused medical store operator in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, Punjab Pharmacy Council Chairman Sunil Bansal said. Bansal stated that strict action had been taken against Kumar in connection with the murder case. The accused's pharmacist registration, issued on July 10, 2020, has now been cancelled. The action comes amid demands for justice following the killing of Jhota, who was shot dead inside a chemist shop in Punjab's Mansa district on October 13 while livestreaming on Facebook.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the murder case, naming Kumar and other unidentified persons as accused. The CBI's Special Crime Branch in Chandigarh took over the investigation following consent from the Punjab government and a subsequent notification by the Centre authorising the agency to investigate the case. The FIR invokes Sections 103(1), 109, 118(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. CBI Inspector Balwinder Singh has been entrusted with the investigation.

Kumar, the main accused, was arrested in Rajasthan. A CBI team led by a senior Deputy Inspector General reached Mansa to take over case records and seized material from the Punjab Police. According to CBI officials, the agency will examine Jhota's family as part of the initial investigation. Forensic experts, drug controllers and other technical specialists are also expected to assist in the probe. The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the murder and possible links between the killing and the alleged illegal sale of banned psychotropic substances at chemist shops. Jhota had reportedly confronted Kumar at a Mansa market over the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs to an elderly person. Gunfire subsequently broke out, killing Jhota and injuring four others. The CBI took over the investigation following demands from the activist's family and political pressure. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

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