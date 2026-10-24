IAEA Chief: Iran Nuclear Verification Ready, Deal Is Only Path
(MENAFN) Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday that his agency has finished most of the technical groundwork needed to verify Iran’s nuclear activities, and that only a diplomatic agreement can deliver a lasting, stable resolution to the standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Grossi said the IAEA stands prepared to carry out the verification work needed to underpin negotiations between Iran and the US.
“Most of the technical work, which is required to ensure an adequate verification of the activities in Iran has been done, so we are ready. The IAEA is ready,” Grossi said.
He voiced hope that talks between Tehran and Washington would advance with backing from regional and international partners, among them Pakistan, Qatar, Oman and Egypt. The agency, he said, has been working with these countries and others to restore a framework in which nuclear activities can be properly verified.
“There will not be, dear friends, there will not be a lasting, stable solution without a diplomatic agreement,” he told the General Assembly.
Grossi stressed that independent verification by the UN nuclear watchdog would be indispensable to any diplomatic arrangement covering Iran’s nuclear program.
“For a diplomatic agreement to happen, we need the verification. We need the solid support of the work of the IAEA. We are ready, and we are certain that they want the same thing,” he said.
Grossi said the IAEA stands prepared to carry out the verification work needed to underpin negotiations between Iran and the US.
“Most of the technical work, which is required to ensure an adequate verification of the activities in Iran has been done, so we are ready. The IAEA is ready,” Grossi said.
He voiced hope that talks between Tehran and Washington would advance with backing from regional and international partners, among them Pakistan, Qatar, Oman and Egypt. The agency, he said, has been working with these countries and others to restore a framework in which nuclear activities can be properly verified.
“There will not be, dear friends, there will not be a lasting, stable solution without a diplomatic agreement,” he told the General Assembly.
Grossi stressed that independent verification by the UN nuclear watchdog would be indispensable to any diplomatic arrangement covering Iran’s nuclear program.
“For a diplomatic agreement to happen, we need the verification. We need the solid support of the work of the IAEA. We are ready, and we are certain that they want the same thing,” he said.
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