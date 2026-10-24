US Envoy: Iran Strike Possible This Weekend, Trump Unaware
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Türkiye, warned that Washington could “absolutely” strike Iran as early as this weekend, only for President Donald Trump to say Friday that he had no knowledge of any such plan.
Barrack, who also serves as US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, made the remarks in an interview, with clips circulating online Friday. “Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” he said.
Pressed by reporters on the comments, and on whether he had abandoned a position of holding off on strikes until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Trump appeared caught off guard.
“That was my ambassador?” Trump asked.
“He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess. Well if that’s the case, I don’t know anything about it,” he added.
In the same interview, Barrack described the administration’s approach to Iran as aimed not at toppling the government but at easing regional and international security threats.
“The consequence won’t be regime change. The president is interested in rebalancing so that there’s no hostages, no threats, and the world can calm down,” Barrack said.
He said Trump remained receptive to a deal with Tehran while holding firm on what he expects from one. Trump is “open and available and accessible to a deal, but he’s also been very clear about what he wants,” Barrack said.
Barrack, who also serves as US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, made the remarks in an interview, with clips circulating online Friday. “Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” he said.
Pressed by reporters on the comments, and on whether he had abandoned a position of holding off on strikes until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, Trump appeared caught off guard.
“That was my ambassador?” Trump asked.
“He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess. Well if that’s the case, I don’t know anything about it,” he added.
In the same interview, Barrack described the administration’s approach to Iran as aimed not at toppling the government but at easing regional and international security threats.
“The consequence won’t be regime change. The president is interested in rebalancing so that there’s no hostages, no threats, and the world can calm down,” Barrack said.
He said Trump remained receptive to a deal with Tehran while holding firm on what he expects from one. Trump is “open and available and accessible to a deal, but he’s also been very clear about what he wants,” Barrack said.
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