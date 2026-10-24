South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 To Put South Sudan Transmission, Distribution Drive In Focus

The World Bank-funded South Sudan Energy Sector Access and Institutional Strengthening Project (ASSIST) is advancing grid expansion in Juba, opening new opportunities for contractors, equipment suppliers and technology providers as South Sudan works to expand electricity access.

The $53 million program includes a $16.8 million international procurement package for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of grid densification and extension infrastructure in Juba. The investment is designed to connect additional residential, commercial and industrial consumers while strengthening the capital's distribution network.

The project forms part of a wider power infrastructure pipeline taking shape across South Sudan, including domestic distribution upgrades and a planned 400-kV interconnection with Uganda. These opportunities will be in focus at South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2026, taking place November 24–25 in Juba, connecting government, utilities, financiers, project developers and technology providers as the country seeks investment across its transmission and distribution network.

South Sudan is simultaneously advancing cross-border electricity infrastructure designed to strengthen regional power trade and increase access to additional generation capacity. In September 2026, implementation of the South Sudan–Uganda Power Interconnection Project commenced following the approval of $121 million from the African Development Fund for the Ugandan component. The regional project involves the development of a 400-kV transmission connection between Olwiyo in Uganda and Juba, creating opportunities across medium- and low-voltage networks, transformers, substations, electrical equipment, engineering, construction and grid-management technologies.

The African Development Fund approved $153.66 million in financing for the project in 2025, including $33.66 million for South Sudan. Once operational, the interconnection is expected to enable an average annual exchange of 624 GWh of electricity between the two countries and improve electricity access for approximately 286,710 people in South Sudan.

South Sudan is also advancing investment in its domestic distribution network. In May 2026, the African Development Bank reported supplementary financing of approximately UA10.61 million for the Juba Distribution System Rehabilitation and Expansion Project. The project includes the installation of approximately 357 km of low-voltage lines and 201 transformer stations, alongside efforts to integrate the South Sudanese grid with Ethiopian generating capacity. Up to 20,000 new consumers are expected to benefit from the expansion.

Together, these projects demonstrate the scale of infrastructure and funding required to support South Sudan's electricity expansion ambitions. Against this backdrop, the upcoming SSOP 2026 conference will provide a platform for investors, financiers, regulators, utilities, project developers and technology providers to engage on the country's evolving power infrastructure pipeline. The event will feature high-level panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking sessions exploring opportunities for South Sudan to mobilize capital, strengthen regional power cooperation and accelerate transmission and distribution development.

To register for SSOP 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.