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Noida Sector 125 Fire: Blaze At Hotel Spreads To Nearby Eateries, Firefighting Ops Underway Video

Noida Sector 125 Fire: Blaze At Hotel Spreads To Nearby Eateries, Firefighting Ops Underway Video


Date: 2026-10-24 06:09:51

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fire broke out at Krishna Food Point, a hotel in Sector 125, within the jurisdiction of the Sector 126 police station, on Saturday afternoon. The blaze spread to nearby eateries, triggering panic in the area.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control. Four fire brigade vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze, while personnel from the Sector 126 police station also reached the site, the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate said in a statement, according to Hindustan Times.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the police.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

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Live Mint

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