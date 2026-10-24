Two Supertankers Hit Mines in Hormuz, 4.5M Barrels Stranded
(MENAFN) Two supertankers carrying more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil were crippled by naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, which said the blasts forced both crews to flee.
In a statement relayed by a state news agency, the IRGC Navy said the vessels were attempting to transit an “unauthorized route” through the southern stretch of the waterway when the mines detonated.
The explosions ignited intense fires in the engine rooms of both ships, knocking out their propulsion and leaving them dead in the water, the statement said. Their crews subsequently abandoned the tankers near the strait’s southern coast.
The incident hits one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. The strait links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and carries a major share of global oil shipments.
Iran has repeatedly cautioned ships against using routes it deems unauthorized, as tensions with the United States over maritime security and control of the passage continue to simmer. The US and Israel launched a war on the Islamic Republic in late February. The conflict remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and a memorandum intended to pave the way for a final peace deal.
The US and Israel are said to have planned fresh attacks after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
In a statement relayed by a state news agency, the IRGC Navy said the vessels were attempting to transit an “unauthorized route” through the southern stretch of the waterway when the mines detonated.
The explosions ignited intense fires in the engine rooms of both ships, knocking out their propulsion and leaving them dead in the water, the statement said. Their crews subsequently abandoned the tankers near the strait’s southern coast.
The incident hits one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. The strait links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and carries a major share of global oil shipments.
Iran has repeatedly cautioned ships against using routes it deems unauthorized, as tensions with the United States over maritime security and control of the passage continue to simmer. The US and Israel launched a war on the Islamic Republic in late February. The conflict remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and a memorandum intended to pave the way for a final peace deal.
The US and Israel are said to have planned fresh attacks after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
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