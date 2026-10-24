United Nations (UN), Partners Support Cholera Response In South-Eastern Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC)

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OCHA says that the UN and its partners are supporting response efforts as cholera spreads in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with more than 55,000 suspected cases reported between January and October, according to national authorities.

The situation is especially concerning in Tanganyika Province, in south-eastern DRC, where provincial authorities say that the outbreak has affected all health zones. More than 6,300 cases have been reported there since January, nearly 1,000 more than during the same period last year. Tanganyika has also recorded one of the highest numbers of deaths due to cholera.

In the provincial capital Kalemie, the treatment centre for diarrheal disease is overwhelmed, putting further pressure on health services already strained by limited access to safe water and sanitation. Some households have resorted to using untreated water from Lake Tanganyika and nearby rivers, increasing the potential for further transmission. Displacement sites hosting more than 6,500 people have also been affected, while over 12,000 displaced people are at risk of infection.

The UN and its partners – including UNICEF and WHO – are providing treatment, medical supplies and water chlorination. However, they remain deeply concerned by the trajectory of the outbreak and call for additional support to expand treatment capacity and meet urgent needs. Beyond the immediate response, sustained investment in water and sanitation infrastructure is essential to prevent future outbreaks and ensure that vulnerable communities have lasting access to safe water.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).