Trump Cuts Canada Goods From 50 Percent Tariff List Before Midterms
(MENAFN) The Trump administration on Friday pulled a batch of Canadian products from its 50% tariff list, a shift that lands less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
According to a White House fact sheet, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation exempting plywood sheets, certain paper products, some machinery and refrigeration equipment, and certain packing crates and boxes. Certain valves, carpets, waste products and other goods will take their place on the list. The changes take effect Oct. 30.
The White House said the adjustment aims “to better serve the public interest” while still offsetting what it called Canada’s “discriminatory treatment” of US commerce.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is in a tight reelection fight in Maine, announced the exemptions ahead of the White House. She said nine product categories relied on by the state’s blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers would be exempted.
Collins said Maine farmers and growers “rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada” that are hard or costly to replace with American alternatives. She added that she has pressed administration officials to pursue tariff relief and a broader trade agreement with Canada.
Trump said earlier that Canada is “working hard” to reach a trade deal with Washington.
According to a White House fact sheet, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation exempting plywood sheets, certain paper products, some machinery and refrigeration equipment, and certain packing crates and boxes. Certain valves, carpets, waste products and other goods will take their place on the list. The changes take effect Oct. 30.
The White House said the adjustment aims “to better serve the public interest” while still offsetting what it called Canada’s “discriminatory treatment” of US commerce.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is in a tight reelection fight in Maine, announced the exemptions ahead of the White House. She said nine product categories relied on by the state’s blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers would be exempted.
Collins said Maine farmers and growers “rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada” that are hard or costly to replace with American alternatives. She added that she has pressed administration officials to pursue tariff relief and a broader trade agreement with Canada.
Trump said earlier that Canada is “working hard” to reach a trade deal with Washington.
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