UP CM Adityanath Calls For Collective Action Against Emerging Cyber Risks At 'Tech Sangam'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday urged for collective action to tackle cyber crimes like deepfakes, cyber fraud, identity theft, and to maintain the credibility of digital evidence.

Speaking on the second day of the three-day international conference, 'Tech Sangam 2026', at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow, the Chief Minister emphasised that while AI can be a valuable aid, it should not become the ultimate decision-maker.

"We should not simply follow AI's reasoning or accept its decisions as the ultimate truth. If we become entirely dependent on AI for everything, the very power that helps us could also become a challenge," he said.

"How we can help advance governance, the economy, national security, and our judicial system within a structured framework, 'Tech Sangam' is bringing all these considerations together in this three-day international summit. We have seen how digital technology has significantly helped enhance our efficiency. AI has opened up new possibilities for solving problems. And quantum computing, which we are advancing towards, is opening new doors for our physical and technical capabilities," he said.

However, the UP CM cautioned that alongside these possibilities, "we face serious challenges such as deepfakes, cyber fraud, identity theft, and maintaining the credibility of digital evidence and, therefore, need to work together to counter these".

Further, he noted that integrating scientific evidence, forensic investigation, and modern technology can significantly improve criminal investigations and reduce delays in delivering justice.

Asserting that law-and-order has undergone improvement in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister recalled that the nearly 100-acre land on which the world-class forensic institute now stands was once occupied by a "major land mafia figure" in Lucknow.

"At the time, even the police were unable to take effective action. After receiving information from police officials in 2017, an investigation was ordered and an FIR was registered. Following a second FIR, the accused surrendered and vacated the land," he said.

According to the UP CM, discussing cyber forensics and quantum technology in Lucknow seemed like a distant dream a decade ago. "Today, the institution built on that land is providing new direction in scientific investigation, modern crime detection, and technical education across the state," he said.

Referring to delays in the justice system, CM Adityanath cited the case of a mafia operative who committed his first crime in 1980 "but was convicted only in 2022, 42 years later, due to a lack of evidence and destroyed DNA samples". The case, he said, illustrates the critical importance of scientific evidence and timely evidence collection.

"Under the new criminal laws, particular emphasis has been placed on collecting forensic evidence in offences carrying a punishment of more than seven years. To support this objective, forensic laboratories are being developed in all 18 police ranges of the state. Twelve laboratories have already been completed, while six are in the final stages of development," he stated.

The Chief Minister added, "More than 150 forensic vans have been deployed across the state to enable rapid evidence collection and expedite investigations. The aim is to strengthen investigations through scientific evidence and reduce unnecessary delays in court proceedings."

Moreover, he stated that data and technology have become key drivers of development.

CM Adityanath recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once termed data as the "new oil", while saying that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub for AI and data centres. "The state has set a target of developing five gigawatts of data centre capacity by 2030 and is working on establishing five major data centre clusters," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also referred to Ayodhya's "transformation", alleging that electricity availability in the city was limited in 2017.

"Today, Ayodhya is being developed as a Solar City and has an international airport," he said while adding that Uttar Pradesh accounts for approximately 60 per cent of India's total expressway network and now has five international airports and 17 domestic airports.

According to the UP CM, improved infrastructure and an investment-friendly environment have strengthened the state's economy, making Uttar Pradesh one of India's leading economic centres.

During the event, CM Adityanath inaugurated the LEXQ Centre of Excellence, dedicated to quantum forensics and legal compliance. He also launched a Consent Management Portal, laid the foundation stone for the 'Abhedya' project, and unveiled the book 'AI in Construction'.