Messi Makes History as First Footballer Solo Asturias Winner
(MENAFN) Argentine superstar Lionel Messi on Friday became the first footballer ever to win the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports as an individual, collecting the 2026 honor in the Spanish city of Oviedo.
Princess Leonor presented the prize to the 39-year-old Inter Miami forward during a ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were in attendance.
The award, announced on June 3, honors Messi’s exceptional sporting career, his charitable work and values including humility, teamwork and fair play. The jury also singled out his efforts to widen access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children, along with his commitment to collective success.
Messi joins a short list of football honorees. His former Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez and goalkeeper Iker Casillas shared the distinction in 2012, while Brazil’s national team received the prize in 2002 after capturing its fifth World Cup title.
Princess Leonor presented the prize to the 39-year-old Inter Miami forward during a ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were in attendance.
The award, announced on June 3, honors Messi’s exceptional sporting career, his charitable work and values including humility, teamwork and fair play. The jury also singled out his efforts to widen access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children, along with his commitment to collective success.
Messi joins a short list of football honorees. His former Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez and goalkeeper Iker Casillas shared the distinction in 2012, while Brazil’s national team received the prize in 2002 after capturing its fifth World Cup title.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment