Kyrgyzstan Operates 2 Small Hydropower Plants In Ak-Sy District

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is developing small hydropower in Ak-Sy district, with two hydropower plants, Tostu and Ak-Sy, now in operation.

According to a statement from the press service of the Kyrgyz president, President Sadyr Japarov announced the figures on October 24 during a working visit to the Jalal-Abad region, where he met with local officials and residents of Ak-Sy district.

"The Tostu hydropower plant, with a capacity of 0.5 megawatts, and the Ak-Sy hydropower plant, with a capacity of 4.75 megawatts, have been commissioned," Sadyr Japarov said.

The president also announced plans to build a 100-bed general medical practice center in Kerben in 2027.

Sadyr Japarov outlined infrastructure development efforts across the region, including the construction and renovation of schools, medical facilities, residential complexes, roads, drinking water supply systems, and irrigation infrastructure. Construction and renovation work is also underway at kindergartens, cultural institutions, sports facilities, and healthcare centers.

Furthermore, the president also highlighted efforts to expand access to affordable housing, noting that the State Mortgage Company is continuing construction of a residential complex in Kerben.

He also addressed the provision of clean drinking water to residents of Ak-Sy district, improvements to irrigation infrastructure, and the development of rain-fed agricultural land. Japarov further noted government support for agriculture, including concessional loans for farmers to develop their operations.