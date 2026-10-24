Jamia Millia Islamia Moves Classes To Online Mode Amid Students' Protest Over Union

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday announced that all classes have been shifted to online mode with immediate effect until further notice as a "precautionary measure" as the students continue to protest for the 13th day, demanding restoration of their Jamia Milia Islamia Students' Union.

Several students have been on hunger strike, demanding restoration of Jamia Milia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the University's Chief Proctor over "crackdown" on protestors.

In a statement, the University said, "In view of the ongoing situation and in order to ensure the safety and security of bonafide students in the University Campus, the Competent Authority, JMI, has decided to conduct classes of all courses of the University through online mode with immediate effect until further notice."

"The above decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of bonafide students while safeguarding their academic interests and ensuring continuity in the teaching-learning process without any undue disruption," it added.

The University further directed the Deans/Heads/Directors and faculty members as well as all the students, to adhere to the online class schedule and ensure regular participation in academic activities.

"All faculty members are requested to make the necessary arrangements for conducting classes through online platforms and to provide students with the required academic support and learning materials. Any further instructions or updates in this regard shall be communicated through the official process of the University," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the students alleged that the University's administration has started "assaulting" the students amid the negotiations.

"The hunger strikers and the protest site are being attacked. This reveals the most brutal face of the Jamia administration. Furthermore, the University has been shifted to online mode," the All India Students' Association (AISA) said in a statement.

A student, speaking to reporters, said, "They are trying to remove our entire protest site and drive us out of here. They are creating a violent atmosphere inside the campus. But we are standing our ground. We are asking for our demands to be met. Just give us the union, please. Look at how they are dragging the students right now."

The students have been protesting since October 12 to restore the JMISU, which was dissolved in 2006.