'It's How My Brain Works': Phillips On His Swift Running, Which Remains 'Key'

MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Oct 24 (IANS) New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips credited his swift running between the wickets as naturally how his mind works as he put up a good display of quick running during the second T20I against India at the Hagley Oval here on Saturday.

Phillips made a strong 70 from 43 balls and was key for the hosts, making 180/5 in the first innings. He hit only four sixes and as many fours in an innings, which was also well defined by the running between the wickets.

He also made a full-length dive to survive a run-out early in the innings, and had he not made that flying dive, he would have been run out by a margin. Speaking after the first innings, the Kiwi star opened up on how swift running has become natural to him and the team.

"I'd like to say it's just how my brain works, but I think it's probably more about the team mentality and the culture that we've built over the years of doing this. For us, it's about working as hard as possible and taking that little extra run, which might make the difference in the game. I think that's the key," he told broadcasters during the mid-innings.

The Kiwis were in big trouble at 41/3 in 5.2 overs as the Indian bowlers made impressive inroads early in the powerplay. Phillips and Bevon Jacobs (58) put up a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket to revive the innings and take them to a decent total in the end.

Phillips stated that the total was hard to get at one time. "I think for us it was hard, really trying to get to that plateau. We thought maybe 180 was about as high as we could possibly get, given the start we had. I think it ended up very well, and for us to be able to put ourselves in a position like that means that our launch phase was really good," he added.

He struck back-to-back fifties after having made 82 in the first T20I and called it fantastic to keep performing. "It's fantastic to get out there and do what I can for the boys. I try to put my best foot forward, play every ball on its merits, and the last couple of games have been fantastic," Phillips added.