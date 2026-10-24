Generali Germany to Cut 800 Jobs by 2030 in AI-Driven Overhaul
(MENAFN) Italian insurer Generali’s German unit plans to eliminate 800 positions over the next four years as it pours investment into technology and narrows its focus to core operations.
The company said technology spending and productivity gains will make certain roles redundant by the end of 2030. The reductions will be carried out through early retirement, phased retirement and natural attrition, rather than through forced layoffs.
Management will also guarantee job security through the end of 2030 for employees at its existing operational locations.
Generali intends to put hundreds of millions of euros into modernization, digitalization and artificial intelligence. It will also hand non-core operational tasks to external partners so it can concentrate on core insurance activities.
The restructuring will reshape the company’s German footprint. It will close offices in Aachen, Nuremberg and Stuttgart, moving staff to Cologne, Munich and Karlsruhe. New regional hubs will open in Hamburg and Saarbrucken.
The company said technology spending and productivity gains will make certain roles redundant by the end of 2030. The reductions will be carried out through early retirement, phased retirement and natural attrition, rather than through forced layoffs.
Management will also guarantee job security through the end of 2030 for employees at its existing operational locations.
Generali intends to put hundreds of millions of euros into modernization, digitalization and artificial intelligence. It will also hand non-core operational tasks to external partners so it can concentrate on core insurance activities.
The restructuring will reshape the company’s German footprint. It will close offices in Aachen, Nuremberg and Stuttgart, moving staff to Cologne, Munich and Karlsruhe. New regional hubs will open in Hamburg and Saarbrucken.
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