Ecuador Jails Opposition Leader Over USD500,000 Laundering Probe
(MENAFN) Ecuadorian opposition politician Luisa Gonzalez was ordered held in pretrial detention Friday in a money laundering investigation tied to campaign financing, the Attorney General’s Office said.
A judge issued the same order for two other suspects, Santiago Diaz, a former lawmaker, and Onofre. A fourth defendant, Molina, avoided detention but must report to authorities three times a week, stay in Ecuador and wear an electronic monitor.
The ruling stems from the Laberinto case, which examines alleged irregularities in the financing of the 2023 presidential campaign of the Citizens’ Revolution movement. A news outlet reported that Gonzalez was arrested during an operation in Manabi province on Oct. 22.
Investigators are probing whether money tied to illegal fuel trading was used to pay for electoral advertising and other campaign costs. Prosecutors allege roughly $500,000 may have been routed through a network of companies to fund campaign advertising between May and October 2023.
Prosecutors are also scrutinizing the origin and justification of campaign contributions, along with payments that may not have been properly disclosed to electoral authorities. The outlet reported that Diaz and others suspected of taking part in the alleged scheme are also part of the case.
According to the official statement, the investigation will continue through a 90-day period of formal instruction.
Gonzalez, who ran for president on behalf of Citizens’ Revolution in both 2023 and 2025, has denied the allegations and called the case political persecution.
A judge issued the same order for two other suspects, Santiago Diaz, a former lawmaker, and Onofre. A fourth defendant, Molina, avoided detention but must report to authorities three times a week, stay in Ecuador and wear an electronic monitor.
The ruling stems from the Laberinto case, which examines alleged irregularities in the financing of the 2023 presidential campaign of the Citizens’ Revolution movement. A news outlet reported that Gonzalez was arrested during an operation in Manabi province on Oct. 22.
Investigators are probing whether money tied to illegal fuel trading was used to pay for electoral advertising and other campaign costs. Prosecutors allege roughly $500,000 may have been routed through a network of companies to fund campaign advertising between May and October 2023.
Prosecutors are also scrutinizing the origin and justification of campaign contributions, along with payments that may not have been properly disclosed to electoral authorities. The outlet reported that Diaz and others suspected of taking part in the alleged scheme are also part of the case.
According to the official statement, the investigation will continue through a 90-day period of formal instruction.
Gonzalez, who ran for president on behalf of Citizens’ Revolution in both 2023 and 2025, has denied the allegations and called the case political persecution.
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