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Fix Dessert Gets Dubai-It Award In Business Project Category, Sheikh Hamdan Announces

Fix Dessert Gets Dubai-It Award In Business Project Category, Sheikh Hamdan Announces


Date: 2026-10-24 05:39:21

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) FIX Dessert, the Dubai-based brand behind the viral 'Dubai Chocolate', has won the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Business Category, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday, October 24.

The brand, founded by Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani, grew from a home-based business in Dubai into a global success.

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"Sales of Dubai-style chocolate surged by 1,234% in one year, and today, these products are sold in markets around the world and at more than 100 airports," Sheikh Hamdan said.

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Khaleej Times

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