Fix Dessert Gets Dubai-It Award In Business Project Category, Sheikh Hamdan Announces
The brand, founded by Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani, grew from a home-based business in Dubai into a global success.Recommended For You
"Sales of Dubai-style chocolate surged by 1,234% in one year, and today, these products are sold in markets around the world and at more than 100 airports," Sheikh Hamdan said.
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