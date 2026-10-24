Shamayleh Reviews Jordan's Efforts To Proctect Human Rights On UN Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra) – Commissioner-General for Human Rights, Jamal Shamayleh, affirmed United Nations Day, observed annually on October 24, serves as an opportunity to renew commitment to the UN Charter principles.

In this regard, he referred to respect for human dignity and fundamental rights, preservation of international peace and security, and promoted cooperation among nations and peoples.

In a statement to "Petra," he noted that this year marks the 81st anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force.

He stated Jordan, which joined the United Nations in 1955, has remained committed to the UN Charter and the organization's role and has "actively engaged" with the international human rights treaty system.

"Together, the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights form the foundational framework for global efforts to protect rights and freedoms," he said.

He added that: "Multilateral action, grounded in the rule of law, remains the most effective means to address shared challenges most notably conflicts, humanitarian crises, the rise of hate speech, and inequality." Locally, he affirmed the National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) continues to fulfill its mandate to monitor, promote, and protect human rights, working in close partnership with national institutions and United Nations entities, including the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

On future action, he urged all official bodies, civil society organizations, and media outlets to continue working together to promote a culture of human rights and to promote awareness of the principles and values ​​enshrined in the UN Charter.

He said this effort would build a society governed by justice and equality, where the rights of all are upheld without discrimination.

He noted that the center will continue to carry out its duties, in accordance with its legal mandate and international standards, aimed to protect human rights, as a "shared responsibility and an indispensable foundation for development and stability." //Petra//AG