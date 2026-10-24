Defense Forces Strike Tolyattikauchuk And Proton-Elektrotex Plants, And Aircraft At Yeysk Airfield In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Strikes on the main production building of Proton-Elektrotex JSC in the city of Orel, Orel Oblast, Russian Federation, have been confirmed. This complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles, which the enemy is using to strike Ukrainian cities,” the statement reads.

As noted by the General Staff, JSC“Proton-Elektrotex” is a leading Russian manufacturer of optoelectronic equipment and devices with a full production cycle-from crystals to finished products-including - modules for the S-71“Kover” air-launched cruise missiles and switch-inverters for the 9M723“Iskander-M” ballistic missiles. As part of this cooperation, the company is also involved in the production of the“Pantsir-S1” air defense system and its variants.

The“Tolyattikauchuk” plant in the city of Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation, was also struck. An explosion and fire were reported in the vicinity of the plant.

The General Staff added that the plant produces synthetic rubbers, monomers, fractions, and high-octane gasoline additives. Synthetic rubbers, in particular, are used to produce solid rocket propellant for tactical and ballistic missiles.

In addition, an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation was struck. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Fire extinguished in Kyiv's Obolon district following Russian attack

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking targets on enemy territory within the framework of the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the General Staff concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation on the night of Saturday, October 24, a drone attack caused a fire at the“Tolyattikauchuk” plant which produces, among other things, synthetic rubbers used in the manufacture of solid rocket fuel.