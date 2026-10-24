FIFA President Gianni Infantino Visits Baku Venue For Inaugural U-15 World Cup And Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Samir Sharifov, chairman of the Organising Committee for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, and AFFA President Rovshan Najaf visited the Hovsan Racecourse Complex on the opening day of the tournament.

The officials toured the facilities prepared for the event and watched the opening matches. A total of 92 matches are scheduled to take place at the Hovsan Racecourse Complex during the first day of competition.

The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival runs from October 22 to 30, bringing together young football talents in Baku from 189 FIFA member national associations. The inaugural tournament's first matches kicked off today.

The opening day's programme will continue this evening at the Crystal Hall, where the official opening ceremony will take place. Azerbaijan's national team will then face Timor-Leste.

The visit by senior football officials highlights cooperation between FIFA, AFFA and local organising bodies. The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival aims to support the development of young players, promote international exchange of experience and contribute to the global growth of football.