Preliminary Schedule Of Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor Made Public

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Preliminary schedule of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project has been made public.

The data on the project's website shows that it is planned to commission the Link 1 - Baku – Ksani – Anaklia – Constanța Sud; extended onshore from Constanța Sud to Albertirsa (HU) at 2,000 MW in 2032, Link 2 - Baku – Tskaltubo – Poti – Domnești in 2036 and Link 3 - Baku – Tskaltubo – Poti – Constanța Sud in 2040.

Total corridor capacity at full build-out is expected to be commissioned in 2040.

The schedule will be confirmed in the roadmap to the final investment decision.

The Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor will carry solar, wind and hydro electricity from Azerbaijan through Georgia and across the Black Sea to Romania and Hungary.

Reportedly, the corridor consists of three independent voltage-source converter (VSC) HVDC links operating at ±525 kV, each rated at 1,300 MW, giving 3,900 MW of transfer capacity at full build-out. Overhead and underground lines cross Azerbaijan and Georgia to the coast at Anaklia and Poti. Converter stations at Ksani and Tskaltubo connect the corridor to the Georgian grid in both directions, so Georgia can export its renewable surplus and import when it needs to.

“From the Georgian coast, submarine cables of about 1,120 km each cross the Black Sea, mostly over the abyssal plain at depths of up to about 2,200 metres, to the Constanța Sud landfall in Romania. In Romania and Hungary the corridor connects to the EU grid at Constanța Sud, Domnești (Bucharest) and, through an onshore extension to Hungary, at the Albertirsa substation near Budapest,” reads the message.

A Feasibility Study by CESI, covering resources, demand, technology, routing, grid integration and the business model, was approved at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Parties in Baku on 8 July 2026. The project is now in its development phase, preparing tenders and the roadmap to the final investment decision.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement for the project.

In September 2024, electricity transmission system operators Transelectrica of Romania and Georgian State Electrosystem, Azerbaijan's AzerEnerji and Hungary's MVM established a joint venture to implement the Black Sea undersea cable project.