Saudi Datavolt Advances $200M Green Data Center Project In Uzbekistan
In a social media post, Shermatov said the facility is designed with advanced power systems and liquid-cooling technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Completion of the first phase is planned by the end of 2026.
Executives from DataVolt and Vision Invest Group recently visited the site to assess construction progress, according to the minister.
Shermatov said Uzbekistan is ready to provide green-powered data center services to companies seeking computing capacity without investing in their own infrastructure.
Additionally, he highlighted incentives for investors planning to invest more than $100 million in data centers, including a tax-free regime and affordable electricity in Karakalpakstan.
Uzbekistan is ready to support foreign direct investment projects in the sector, he added, directing potential investors to the government's investment promotion platform.
Saudi Arabia-based DataVolt is a developer, investor and operator of data centers and digital infrastructure, with a focus on energy-efficient facilities designed to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other data-intensive services. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Invest, a Saudi investment and development holding company specializing in infrastructure projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment