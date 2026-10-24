Second Day Of Olive Festival Underway In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The second day of the Olive Festival, held at the Seaside National Park, promises engaging presentations, a pleasant atmosphere, and an entertaining program.

Producers are showcasing a wide variety of olives and olive products in pavilions set up on the Baku Boulevard.

Reflecting the high level of visitor interest in the festival, an entertainment program has been organized at the venue, running from morning until evening.

Today's concert program will feature pop stars DJ Kamo, Rilaya, and Mardan Kazimov, and in the evening, Orkhan Zeynalli, Khayyam Nisanov, and Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva.

The festival is held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive and olive product producers Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea serving as sponsors.

Entry to the festival grounds and participation in the entertainment and concert programs are free of charge.

The festival will also continue on October 25.