East African Community (EAC), Japan And United Nations Office For Project Services (UNOPS) Join Forces To Strengthen Border Security And Enhance Regional Trade

The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has handed over 16 patrol vehicles to EAC Partner States to strengthen border security operations, combat cross-border crime and illicit activities and facilitate safer movement of people and goods.



Each of the eight EAC Partner States is receiving two vehicles for use at key and porous border points. Beyond their immediate operational use, the vehicles are also expected to contribute to the EAC's broader vision of regional integration by supporting a safer and more predictable environment for cross-border trade, investment and economic activity.



The initiative is funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) under a project dubbed as Creating a Secure Trading and Customs Environment in the East African Community through Enhancing Border Security.



The initiative responds to operational challenges identified through technical assessments conducted by the EAC Secretariat at One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) across the region. The assessments highlighted gaps in transport and mobility that constrained border security operations and effective responses to cross-border crime.



By improving the mobility of border security personnel, the vehicles are expected to strengthen patrol operations, support more timely responses to security threats and enhance efforts to address smuggling, trafficking and other illicit cross-border activities.



Speaking during the official handover ceremony at the EAC Headquarters, EAC Secretary General, Amb. Stephen P. Mbundi, expressed appreciation to the Government and People of Japan for their generous support towards the successful implementation of the project and to UNOPS for its efficiency in coordinating and delivering the vehicles.



The Secretary General noted that the findings of the technical assessment informed the decision to prioritise transport support for frontline officers across all eight Partner States.



“We expect these vehicles to strengthen border operations and contribute to a safer and more enabling environment for cross-border trade. I urge all Partner States to ensure that the vehicles are deployed exclusively at designated border areas to serve their intended purpose,” said Amb. Mbundi.



The Secretary General added that the borders help protect our communities, combat smuggling, trafficking and other transnational crimes, while creating the confidence needed for legitimate trade, investment and the movement of people and goods to flourish.



Beyond their immediate operational use, the vehicles are also expected to contribute to the EAC's broader vision of regional integration by supporting a safer and more predictable environment for cross-border trade, investment and economic activity.



The contribution by the Government of Japan directly supports the EAC's efforts to address these challenges through practical investments in border security infrastructure and equipment.



Jin Hashimoto, Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Japan in Tanzania, reaffirmed Japan's commitment to regional peace and development.



“Effective border management is essential not only for preventing illicit activities and ensuring security, but also for facilitating legitimate trade and the movement of people. Japan remains committed to being a trusted partner for African countries, working alongside them in accordance with their needs and priorities,” he said.



Through its procurement expertise, UNOPS supported the acquisition of the patrol vehicles to ensure the investment contributes to border authorities' operational readiness and the region's broader security priorities.



"The value of this partnership goes beyond the delivery of vehicles. Border security is not only about protecting boundaries; it is about creating the conditions for communities and economies to thrive,” said Massimo Diana, Director of UNOPS East and Southern Africa Multi-Country Office.



“By working alongside the Government of Japan and the EAC, UNOPS is translating shared regional priorities into practical solutions that strengthen institutional capacity, facilitate legitimate trade and advance economic integration across East Africa,” he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of East African Community (EAC).