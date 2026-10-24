Man Arrested In Bengal For Threatening Traffic Cops With AI-Generated Police Identity Card

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening and harassing traffic policemen on duty by posing as a police officer with the help of an AI-generated identity card in the Dum Dum area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the police said on Saturday.

The accused allegedly used the fake identity card to establish his credentials and exert influence over the traffic personnel. However, his claims raised suspicion, leading to his arrest. He was produced before a court in Barrackpore on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night at the zero point of the Belgharia Expressway in the Dum Dum area.

According to the police, the man approached traffic personnel deployed under Nimta Traffic Guard and demanded that they arrange a car for him to return home. He allegedly introduced himself as a police officer and tried to pressurise the personnel into complying with his demand.

The accused reportedly continued to threaten and abuse the policemen on duty. Suspicious of his claims, the personnel asked him to produce his identity card for verification.

A scan of the card reportedly revealed that it was fake. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he had created the identity card using artificial intelligence (AI).

Following the discovery, officers from Dum Dum police station arrested him. Police are now investigating the circumstances in which the fake identity card was created and whether the accused had used it on other occasions to influence people or carry out extortion.

A senior officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said, "The accused has been arrested for using a fake police identity card and trying to exert influence. He has been produced in court. The police will seek his custody for further interrogation. A case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. Investigation is on."

Investigators are also examining whether the accused acted alone or received assistance from others in creating the counterfeit identity card.