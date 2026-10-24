Retired Army Personnel Shoots Dead Brother Over Land Dispute In Bihar's Vaishali

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) A 65-year-old retired Army personnel allegedly shot dead his younger brother over a land dispute in Dhanushi village under Kartahan police station limits in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Suresh Singh, later surrendered at the office of the Vaishali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Hajipur with his licensed revolver. Police arrested him and seized the weapon.

The deceased has been identified as Somnath Singh, 60. According to a preliminary investigation, a dispute over land broke out between the two brothers on Saturday morning.

The argument reportedly escalated, following which Suresh Singh allegedly opened fire on Somnath with his licensed revolver.

Somnath sustained a gunshot injury and died on the spot.

The incident triggered panic in the village, with residents shocked by the alleged killing within the family.

Suresh Singh is a retired Indian Army personnel who reportedly worked in the Income Tax Department after leaving military service.

He has since retired from that department as well.

Following the shooting, the accused did not flee the area. Instead, he travelled to the Vaishali SSP's office in Hajipur and surrendered with his revolver.

His arrival at the office prompted activity within the police department, following which he was taken into custody.

After receiving information about the incident, a team from Kartahan police station, along with senior officers, reached Dhanushi village and inspected the crime scene.

Police took possession of Somnath Singh's body and sent it to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for a post-mortem examination to establish the precise cause of death.

Given the tension following the incident, additional police personnel were deployed in the village to maintain law and order and prevent any further disturbance.

According to local police, preliminary findings indicate that the shooting was linked to a dispute over land between the brothers.

Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the confrontation and other aspects of the case.

With the accused arrested and the licensed revolver seized, police have initiated further legal proceedings. The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.