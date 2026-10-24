KFSH Extends Emergency Access Through Virtual Care And Specialist Coordination

KFSH emergency staff beside a mobile stroke unit in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) is widening patients' access to emergency expertise beyond its physical departments. Its virtual Emergency Department access and specialist coordination allow patients to be assessed early and directed to the most appropriate level of care.KFSH's emergency programs include virtual Emergency Department access alongside urgent-care clinics, adult and pediatric emergency medicine, ambulance and transfer services, and coordination with specialties and intensive care units. Virtual channels can support early assessment, follow-up, and navigation when an in-person emergency visit is not immediately required or when specialist input can clarify the next step.The model is supported by integrated clinical platforms and secure digital infrastructure that enable information to move with the patient's care pathway. Specialist coordination is particularly valuable for complex conditions in which emergency physicians may need timely input from cardiology, neurology, oncology, transplantation, surgery, or critical-care teams.Virtual access does not replace emergency attendance for life-threatening symptoms. Instead, it adds another route into an organized system, helping suitable patients receive direction while preserving physical emergency resources for critical and urgent cases. Clear escalation processes remain essential when remote assessment identifies a need for ambulance response, immediate presentation, diagnostic testing, or admission.KFSH's model of connected emergency care combines digital access and clinical integration. By linking virtual services with round-the-clock consultant-led emergency medicine and specialist pathways, the hospital aims to improve navigation, reduce unnecessary delays, and support continuity across campuses and services while maintaining patient safety.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

KFSH

Riyadh

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KFSH Extends Emergency Access Through Virtual Care and Specialist Coordination News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. October 24, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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