Exosome Treatment Testimonials Cannot Replace Medical Advice, UAE Doctors Warn

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From glowing skin to fuller hair, exosomes are gaining attention in the beauty world, with social media helping fuel interest in treatments promoted for their purported regenerative benefit. But UAE dermatologists are urging consumers to look beyond before-and-after photographs and glowing testimonials before signing up for the procedures.

The concern is that the science behind these treatments is still evolving, while questions remain about their long-term safety, product quality and effectiveness. Experts warn that the risks may vary depending on the product, how it is manufactured and whether it is applied topically or injected.

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The warnings come as Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health investigates the use of exosome injections following reports and social media posts raising concerns about their use and marketing. The ministry said it had begun questioning a few doctors involved and was completing the required regulatory procedures. It also stressed that medical treatments must be approved and licensed for their intended use.

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In the UAE, dermatologists are similarly advising patients to be cautious about treatments marketed with sweeping promises, particularly when their benefits are not supported by robust clinical evidence.

Exosomes are tiny extracellular vesicles that carry proteins, lipids and genetic material between cells. In aesthetic medicine, they are promoted for potential applications ranging from skin rejuvenation to hair growth. However, their growing popularity does not necessarily mean their safety and effectiveness are established.

Dr Bobby Koshy, Specialist Dermatology at LLH Hospital, Musaffah, said long-term safety data remained limited, with products potentially derived from different biological sources.

“Because there is no standardised manufacturing blueprint, potency, purity, and concentration can vary by product or brand.”

“If a product is not properly screened, processed, or sterilised, there may be a risk of infection or exposure to bacterial toxins. Exosomes also influence cell growth and signaling, and researchers are still studying their long-term effects, including any potential cancer-related risks.”

Patients should be particularly wary of“untrained practitioners”, unusually“large discounts” and“promises of dramatic or guaranteed results”, he said. Testimonials, he stressed, should never replace scientific evidence or professional medical advice.

Dr Sandra Moawad Takla, Consultant Dermatologist at Emirates Specialty Hospital, urged patients to establish exactly what they are being offered, who manufactures the product and whether it is authorised for the intended use in the UAE.

She also advised consumers to verify the credentials of both the doctor and the facility with the relevant health regulator:“the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in Dubai, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) in Abu Dhabi, or the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the other emirates”.

Patients should ask clinics for the product name and batch number and independently verify its authorisation with the relevant authority.“If a clinic can't or won't answer clearly, that is an answer in itself,” she said.

Dr Takla warned that social media often rewards dramatic transformations rather than reliable evidence. Consumers should be cautious of products promoted as a“miracle” or“best anti-ageing breakthrough” without supporting studies, as well as vague ingredient lists, pressure to book quickly and claims of approval that do not identify the approving body.

“A responsible clinician will tell you plainly what the evidence does and doesn't show, and will be comfortable with you taking time to decide.”

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