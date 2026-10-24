Staticstop To Exhibit At SMTA Space Coast Expo And Tech Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Melbourne, FL and Avon, MA, October 24, 2026 -- StaticStop, a division of SelecTech, Inc. and a leader in innovative flooring solutions, will exhibit at SMTA's Space Coast Expo & Tech Forum on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd. in Melbourne, Florida. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. StaticStop will showcase flooring designed to protect sensitive electronics from electrostatic discharge while helping facilities limit installation downtime.
The free event brings together electronics manufacturing professionals for technical presentations, networking and an exhibition of industry suppliers. Attendee registration includes admission to the expo, technical sessions and lunch.
"The Space Coast Expo brings together the engineers, manufacturers and suppliers working in electronics, aerospace and defense, which makes it a natural fit for StaticStop," said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. "We look forward to talking with attendees about the static-control challenges in their facilities and the flooring options available to address them."
StaticStop's adhesive-free interlocking flooring products include SelecTile ESD and FreeStyle ESD. The tiles can be installed over many existing hard surfaces and completed in phases, helping facilities reduce demolition, floor preparation and disruption to ongoing operations.
StaticStop works with customers to test floors before and after installation and to identify the right solution for each space. Its ESD flooring is used in electronics manufacturing, aerospace, defense and other environments where controlling static electricity is essential.
Space Coast Expo attendees are invited to visit StaticStop to see product samples and discuss ESD flooring requirements, installation planning and testing.
To request a sample of StaticStop ESD products, call 508-583-3200 or visit to contact an ESD expert.
For event information and registration, visit
About SelecTech, Inc.
SelecTech, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative commercial flooring solutions for specialty applications such as ESD flooring, laboratory flooring and heavy-duty industrial applications, made from recycled materials. Founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics, the company uses more than one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Its products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and can be installed without adhesives.
SelecTech's patented interlocking flooring technology enables faster installations with less downtime, reduced labor costs, minimal odors and limited disruption to ongoing operations. The company manufactures the FreeStyle BioLock laboratory flooring line, FreeStyle commercial flooring systems and the StaticStop ESD flooring collection.
SelecTech is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F, in Avon, Massachusetts. For more information, visit
About SMTA:
SMTA is an international association for electronics engineering and manufacturing professionals. The organization connects members with local, regional and global communities of experts and provides access to technical education, research and industry events. For more information, visit
The free event brings together electronics manufacturing professionals for technical presentations, networking and an exhibition of industry suppliers. Attendee registration includes admission to the expo, technical sessions and lunch.
"The Space Coast Expo brings together the engineers, manufacturers and suppliers working in electronics, aerospace and defense, which makes it a natural fit for StaticStop," said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. "We look forward to talking with attendees about the static-control challenges in their facilities and the flooring options available to address them."
StaticStop's adhesive-free interlocking flooring products include SelecTile ESD and FreeStyle ESD. The tiles can be installed over many existing hard surfaces and completed in phases, helping facilities reduce demolition, floor preparation and disruption to ongoing operations.
StaticStop works with customers to test floors before and after installation and to identify the right solution for each space. Its ESD flooring is used in electronics manufacturing, aerospace, defense and other environments where controlling static electricity is essential.
Space Coast Expo attendees are invited to visit StaticStop to see product samples and discuss ESD flooring requirements, installation planning and testing.
To request a sample of StaticStop ESD products, call 508-583-3200 or visit to contact an ESD expert.
For event information and registration, visit
About SelecTech, Inc.
SelecTech, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative commercial flooring solutions for specialty applications such as ESD flooring, laboratory flooring and heavy-duty industrial applications, made from recycled materials. Founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics, the company uses more than one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Its products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and can be installed without adhesives.
SelecTech's patented interlocking flooring technology enables faster installations with less downtime, reduced labor costs, minimal odors and limited disruption to ongoing operations. The company manufactures the FreeStyle BioLock laboratory flooring line, FreeStyle commercial flooring systems and the StaticStop ESD flooring collection.
SelecTech is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F, in Avon, Massachusetts. For more information, visit
About SMTA:
SMTA is an international association for electronics engineering and manufacturing professionals. The organization connects members with local, regional and global communities of experts and provides access to technical education, research and industry events. For more information, visit
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