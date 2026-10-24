Assisted Living Week Highlights Connection, Wellness, And Care

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 23, 2026 11:31 am - The Watermark at Vistawilla in Winter Springs celebrated Assisted Living week with a week-long calendar of events

Last month, The Watermark at Vistawilla, an assisted living and memory care community in Winter Springs, celebrated National Assisted Living Week with a week-long schedule of creative, social and wellness activities designed around the theme“Shining Through the Years.”

Residents, family members and community partners came together to shine a light on the possibilities that assisted living offers residents.

“Assisted Living Week is a great opportunity to showcase how incredible life can be in assisted living, and to clear up common misconceptions we hear from seniors,” said Kimberly Dike, resident experience director at The Watermark at Vistawilla.“For us, assisted living is full of engaging activities, new experiences, and an active lifestyle you may not have had living at home. It's maintaining your independence and getting a little help, if you need it.”

Assisted living at The Watermark at Vistawilla balances daily support with privacy, choice and a vibrant social lifestyle. The community celebrated Assisted Living Week with a full calendar of events, including jewelry making, personalized apron painting, tabletop bowling, yoga, an ice cream social, music bingo and karaoke.

Residents also welcomed family members for a movie day with concessions and a family music bingo event featuring songs and refreshments inspired by the 1950s through the early 1980s. Wellness and entertainment were also part of the celebration. Residents could attend a hearing assessment followed by an ice cream social, try a themed yoga program with a new instructor and close the week with a karaoke happy hour.

“At Watermark, we see ourselves as a family – we're all connected and work together to bring out the best in each other,” said Dike.“Assisted Living Week was no different. We took time to honor our resident and associates and enjoyed the company of our friends, family and loved ones.”

Memory care residents joined the celebration through activities tailored to encourage creativity, reminiscence and connection. They made affirmation-covered“Shine Brite” stars, enjoyed tabletop bowling with Bright Star Home Health and sampled classic candies during a“Retro Sugar Rush” program.

About The Watermark at Vistawilla

Located in Winter Springs, Fla., The Watermark at Vistawilla is an 87-apartment assisted living and memory care community located at 1519 E State Rd 434. Differentiators of the new community include certified associates, continuous care and hands-on educational programming. Owned and managed by Watermark Retirement Communities, The Watermark at Vistawilla is committed to creating an extraordinary community where people thrive. For more information, visit watermarkcommunities.