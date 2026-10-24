Umhlanga Astrologer Offers Black Magic Protection Consultations To Clients Across South Africa

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 24, 2026 1:29 am - Spiritual Healer Jamil provides home and business binding, horoscope readings and protection rituals from an Umhlanga Ridge office open seven days a week.

UMHLANGA, South Africa - September 16, 2026 - A spiritual healer and astrologer working from Umhlanga Ridge is offering black magic protection consultations to clients across South Africa. Spiritual Healer Jamil runs the practice from an office on Aurora Drive that stays open every day of the week, combining astrology readings with protection rituals for homes and businesses. The service targets people dealing with unexplained setbacks, financial strain or ongoing family conflict.

The practice's black magic protection service starts with a one-on-one consultation. Spiritual Healer Jamil reviews the client's date of birth, current circumstances and stated concerns before recommending a course of action. Readings draw on horoscope analysis and numerology, two disciplines the practice lists among its core offerings on its services page.

Business and home binding is the practice's most requested black magic protection service in the Umhlanga area. The ritual is intended to create a spiritual barrier around a property or company, aimed at limiting the effect of outside negative energy on the people inside it. Clients request the service for new homes, new business launches, or after a period of repeated setbacks they attribute to outside interference. Full details of the binding process, including how sessions are structured, are listed on the practice's business and home binding page.

Spiritual Healer Jamil also offers bad luck removal and distance energy healing for clients who live outside Durban or prefer a remote consultation. Remote sessions follow the same intake process as in-person visits: a reading, a discussion of the client's situation, and a recommended ritual or follow-up plan. Consultations are available by phone, email or in person at the Aurora Drive office.

About Spiritual Healer Jamil

Spiritual Healer Jamil is a spiritual healer and astrologer based in Umhlanga Ridge, South Africa, offering black magic protection, home and business binding, and astrology-based readings to clients across the country and abroad. The practice has served the greater Durban area for close to three decades, according to its published background, and lists additional detail about its founder on its about us page.

Media Contact:

Spiritual Healer Jamil

10 Aurora Dr, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4319, South Africa

Phone: +27 74 216 2802

Email: [email protected]

Website: spiritualhealerjamil