Russia And Ukraine Exchange Accusations Over Overnight Attacks Despite Ceasefire Agreement
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out overnight attacks on Saturday, a day after confirming a localized ceasefire agreement for Oleshky, a city under Russian control in southern Ukraine.
In Kyiv, the capital’s military administration reported on Telegram that two people were injured after an attack damaged a private residential building in the Obolonskyi district.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov separately reported that a drone struck the Industrialnyi district of the country’s second-largest city. Authorities were working to establish the circumstances and assess the damage, he said.
Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that its air defenses intercepted 101 of the 126 drones Russia launched overnight.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces struck a facility at the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region that was allegedly “used for the production of uncrewed surface vessels.”
The ministry also said Russian forces targeted a dry-cargo ship “transporting supplies to the port of Odesa intended for the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
According to the Russian military, air defenses intercepted 616 Ukrainian drones across 20 Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
In Russia’s southern Rostov region, Gov. Yury Slyusar said debris from an intercepted drone fell within the grounds of a municipal public transport company in the regional capital, damaging the premises without causing casualties.
Slyusar also reported damage to a transformer substation in the settlement of Kalinin, leaving more than 170 homes without electricity. Repair work was underway, he said, adding that one person had been injured in the attack.
The overnight incidents followed Friday’s confirmation by Moscow and Kyiv of a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, located in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The localized truce was announced by US first lady Melania Trump to enable a humanitarian operation.
Russia and Ukraine said the ceasefire would begin in the early hours of Tuesday, while an earlier White House statement had indicated that it would take effect on Thursday.
In Kyiv, the capital’s military administration reported on Telegram that two people were injured after an attack damaged a private residential building in the Obolonskyi district.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov separately reported that a drone struck the Industrialnyi district of the country’s second-largest city. Authorities were working to establish the circumstances and assess the damage, he said.
Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that its air defenses intercepted 101 of the 126 drones Russia launched overnight.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces struck a facility at the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region that was allegedly “used for the production of uncrewed surface vessels.”
The ministry also said Russian forces targeted a dry-cargo ship “transporting supplies to the port of Odesa intended for the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
According to the Russian military, air defenses intercepted 616 Ukrainian drones across 20 Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
In Russia’s southern Rostov region, Gov. Yury Slyusar said debris from an intercepted drone fell within the grounds of a municipal public transport company in the regional capital, damaging the premises without causing casualties.
Slyusar also reported damage to a transformer substation in the settlement of Kalinin, leaving more than 170 homes without electricity. Repair work was underway, he said, adding that one person had been injured in the attack.
The overnight incidents followed Friday’s confirmation by Moscow and Kyiv of a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, located in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The localized truce was announced by US first lady Melania Trump to enable a humanitarian operation.
Russia and Ukraine said the ceasefire would begin in the early hours of Tuesday, while an earlier White House statement had indicated that it would take effect on Thursday.
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