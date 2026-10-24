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Khmara: Starlink And Starshield Speeds Above 400 Km/H Have Resumed, Says DM

Khmara: Starlink And Starshield Speeds Above 400 Km/H Have Resumed, Says DM


Date: 2026-10-24 05:06:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara told reporters this.

“The Ministry of Defense's monitoring systems are recording that Starlink/Starshield has resumed its speed. We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h, and the connection is stable,” he noted.

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UkrinForm

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