Khmara: Starlink And Starshield Speeds Above 400 Km/H Have Resumed, Says DM

“The Ministry of Defense's monitoring systems are recording that Starlink/Starshield has resumed its speed. We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h, and the connection is stable,” he noted.

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