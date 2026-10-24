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Azerbaijan Condemns Armed Attack On Church In Jordan's Karak

Azerbaijan Condemns Armed Attack On Church In Jordan's Karak


Date: 2026-10-24 05:06:35

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned an armed attack on a church in the Jordanian city of Karak and expressed condolences to the Jordanian government and people.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made the statement in a post on its social media account.

The ministry stressed that Azerbaijan condemns violence against places of worship and attacks targeting civilians.

It also expressed solidarity with Jordan, extended its deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The statement reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for Jordan following the incident and underscored the importance of protecting civilians and places of worship from violence.

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AzerNews

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