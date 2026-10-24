Two Malaysians Injured By Typhoon Champi In Taiwan In Stable Condition

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (NNN) -- Two Malaysian nationals who sustained minor injuries in the aftermath of Typhoon Champi in Taiwan are receiving treatment at separate hospitals and their conditions are reported to be stable.

Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre, Taipei (MFTC) President Bong Yik Jui said the two, both 57, were receiving treatment at Dali Jen Ai Hospital in Taichung and Miaoli Daqian Hospital in Miaoli, respectively.

“We contacted both individuals separately and confirmed that they are in stable condition,” he told Bernama.

He added that one of the Malaysians had been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

Bong said the MFTC would closely monitor developments related to Typhoon Champi, particularly its implications for the safety and welfare of Malaysians in Taiwan.

“MFTC will remain in contact with the Malaysian community through existing communication channels,” he said.

Media reported that Typhoon Champi swept past Taiwan on Saturday, leaving one dead and more than 500 injured. The typhoon also damaged hundreds of buildings, disrupted electricity supply, and forced flight cancellations.

As of August, this year, there were 34,833 Malaysians in Taiwan, including 7,615 students.

Bong urged Malaysians residing in or visiting Taiwan to monitor local weather advisories and adhere to safety instrutions and evacuation orders issued by local authorities.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance, or those with information concerning other Malaysian nationals who may require assistance in the affected areas, are urged to contact MFTC in Taipei at +886 972 349 343 or via email at ....

Bong also urged Malaysians in Taiwan to register and regularly update their contact details through the e-Konsular portal at to facilitate timely communication and consular assistance, particularly during emergencies.

He also encouraged Malaysians to follow the MFTC's social media channels for the latest updates and advisories.

The MFTC serves as Malaysia's official representative office in Taipei, performing consular functions similar to those of Malaysian diplomatic and consular missions abroad and providing assistance and support to Malaysians in Taiwan.

--NNN