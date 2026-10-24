Uzbekistan Islamic Civilisation Centre Secures UN Archives Access For Research

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (NNN) -- The Islamic Civilisation Centre in Uzbekistan has announced it has secured access to the United Nations (UN) Library and Archives to advance research into previously unknown historical materials on Central Asia and Uzbekistan.

The centre expects the agreement to strengthen international cooperation in preserving the region's intellectual heritage.

The announcement was made during the opening of the Civilisations, Personalities, Discoveries exhibition and an international academic conference at the Palais des Nations, Geneva recently.

The exhibition brought together diplomats, scholars, representatives of international organisations, and cultural figures.

Director of Uzbekistan's Islamic Civilisation Centre Dr Firdavs Abdukhalikov said the agreement would create new opportunities to explore historical materials while advancing Uzbekistan's efforts to promote its Islamic intellectual and spiritual heritage internationally.

“This will open up new opportunities to study previously unknown materials relating to the history of Central Asia and Uzbekistan, in particular,” ​he said.

UN Office at Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya praised the centre's approach to presenting historical heritage through modern technology.

She described it as a centre for the 21st century that appeals to people of all generations, especially young people and children.

“The exhibition is remarkable, and the books on display are truly unique. We have agreed to establish cooperation between our library and the centre. I believe this will be a very interesting and rewarding partnership,” she said.

The exhibition featured books, scholarly and illustrated publications, miniature paintings, and materials documenting the lives and discoveries of Central Asia's prominent thinkers.

It showcased the region's scientific and artistic traditions and the transmission of knowledge across generations.

All books displayed at the exhibition were donated by the Islamic Civilisation Centre to the Library of the UN Office at Geneva, in a move expected to further support the promotion and accessibility of Uzbekistan's cultural and scholarly heritage.

Meanwhile, the conference, themed“Islamic Civilisation: The Great Spiritual and Scientific Heritage of Mawarannahr and the Horizons of Enlightenment,” highlighted the contributions of scholars from Bukhara, Samarkand, and Termez to world civilisation, with particular attention to Imam al-Bukhari, Imam al-Tirmidhi, and Imam al-Maturidi.

--NNN