Death Toll From Church Attack In Jordan Rises To 8

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

AMMAN (Jordan)/ISTANBUL (NNN-Anadolu) -- The death toll from Friday's attack on mourners attending a funeral at Hamoud Church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate rose to eight, the country's health minister said Saturday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local broadcaster.

In remarks carried by Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV, Health Minister Ibrahim al-Badour said, "One of those injured in the terrorist act remains in critical condition."

On Friday, Jordanian Public Security Director Obaidallah Maaytah said that seven people were killed and 27 others wounded in the attack.

Following the incident, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan ordered three days of nationwide mourning beginning Friday, October 23.

Hassan also directed that flags be lowered to half-staff at ministries, government departments and public institutions during the mourning period.

--NNN-ANADOLU