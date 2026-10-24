Four Philippine Air Force Pilots Die in Training Aircraft Collision
(MENAFN) Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after two training aircraft crashed during a flyby rehearsal in Batangas province, according to local media reports on Saturday.
The accident occurred Friday at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, with the incident confirmed by the air force, local reports said.
Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the crash involved two Italian-made Marchetti SF-260 trainer aircraft that went down inside the air base perimeter during the rehearsal.
The SF-260 is a military training aircraft used by the Philippine Air Force to train pilots and prepare them for more advanced flying assignments.
The air force said the names of the four pilots would not be released in accordance with their families’ wishes.
No additional casualties were reported, according to the military.
The Philippine Air Force has opened an investigation to establish the circumstances and cause of the crash.
The accident occurred Friday at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, with the incident confirmed by the air force, local reports said.
Philippine Air Force spokesperson Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian said the crash involved two Italian-made Marchetti SF-260 trainer aircraft that went down inside the air base perimeter during the rehearsal.
The SF-260 is a military training aircraft used by the Philippine Air Force to train pilots and prepare them for more advanced flying assignments.
The air force said the names of the four pilots would not be released in accordance with their families’ wishes.
No additional casualties were reported, according to the military.
The Philippine Air Force has opened an investigation to establish the circumstances and cause of the crash.
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