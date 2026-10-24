Israeli Army Extends Hebron Siege, Arrests Palestinians Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli army maintained its siege of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank for a second consecutive day on Saturday, forcing dozens of Palestinians out of their homes, according to Palestinian media reports.
Israeli forces raided the al-Jilda and Deir Bahha neighborhoods in central Hebron and imposed a complete blockade on both areas, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
During the early morning hours, soldiers also ordered dozens of residents to leave their homes and remain outside, according to the reports.
The operation involved deploying additional military vehicles and bulldozers, shutting down major entrances and roads leading into Hebron, and cutting the city off from surrounding areas.
Israeli forces also searched residential properties and detained dozens of people for field interrogations before releasing them on Saturday morning, Wafa reported.
Separately, Israeli forces arrested 19 Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank. Those detained included two people from the Hindaza area and al-Azza refugee camp in Bethlehem governorate, 16 from Nablus governorate and a young man from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.
Israeli military operations and violence by settlers have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023.
The reported incidents have included the killing and detention of Palestinians, the demolition of homes and other buildings, the burning of mosques and vehicles, and the destruction of agricultural land. Other measures have included restricting farmers’ access to their fields, displacing Palestinian communities and expanding settlements.
On Friday, the Israeli army said two Palestinians had been killed in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli forces. The military alleged that the two had opened fire on Israeli settlers in Hebron, injuring five people.
Following the reported shooting, the army announced a complete closure of Hebron and several nearby towns on Friday.
Israeli forces raided the al-Jilda and Deir Bahha neighborhoods in central Hebron and imposed a complete blockade on both areas, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
During the early morning hours, soldiers also ordered dozens of residents to leave their homes and remain outside, according to the reports.
The operation involved deploying additional military vehicles and bulldozers, shutting down major entrances and roads leading into Hebron, and cutting the city off from surrounding areas.
Israeli forces also searched residential properties and detained dozens of people for field interrogations before releasing them on Saturday morning, Wafa reported.
Separately, Israeli forces arrested 19 Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank. Those detained included two people from the Hindaza area and al-Azza refugee camp in Bethlehem governorate, 16 from Nablus governorate and a young man from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.
Israeli military operations and violence by settlers have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023.
The reported incidents have included the killing and detention of Palestinians, the demolition of homes and other buildings, the burning of mosques and vehicles, and the destruction of agricultural land. Other measures have included restricting farmers’ access to their fields, displacing Palestinian communities and expanding settlements.
On Friday, the Israeli army said two Palestinians had been killed in an exchange of gunfire with Israeli forces. The military alleged that the two had opened fire on Israeli settlers in Hebron, injuring five people.
Following the reported shooting, the army announced a complete closure of Hebron and several nearby towns on Friday.
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