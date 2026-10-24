Turkmenistan Seeks To Expand Cooperation On International Standards

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan plans to expand cooperation with international organizations to modernize its national standardization system and promote the adoption of modern standards.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the issue was discussed on Friday at an online meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khojamyrat Geldimyradov briefed the president on ongoing efforts to develop the country's standardization system. The work includes modernizing existing mechanisms, strengthening cooperation with international organizations and expanding the use of modern standards.

Geldimyradov presented a proposal to further improve the effectiveness of these efforts.

President Berdimuhamedov supported the proposal and instructed the deputy prime minister to take the necessary steps to develop cooperation with international organizations in the field of standardization.

Turkmenistan's national standardization system is managed by the Main State Service“Turkmenstandartlary,” which oversees standardization, metrology, certification and quality control. The country has been a correspondent member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) since 1993 and participates in the Interstate Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification of the CIS. Ongoing modernization includes equipping laboratories with modern equipment, strengthening product quality control, digitalizing access to standards (including an online system and AI assistant on the official portal), and aligning technical regulations with WTO requirements under the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreements.