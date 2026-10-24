Kolkata Stampede: SIT To Conduct Voice Sample Tests Of Two Accused Over Misleading Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police is preparing to conduct voice sample tests of two accused arrested for allegedly making a misleading announcement that triggered panic at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17, leading to a stampede that claimed 19 lives.

The two accused, identified as puja committee treasurer Sanjib Raha, alias Sentu, and a puja committee member, Babu Majumdar, alias Kushal alias Kalia, were arrested for their alleged role in making the announcement that is believed to have contributed to the tragedy.

According to police, before filing the charge sheet against the two of them, it is necessary to substantiate the charges, and hence their voice sample test is necessary. The voice tests are expected to be conducted in a day or two.

The incident occurred amid heavy rain on October 17, when confusion had already gripped the crowded pandal. While devotees waiting outside attempted to enter, many inside were reluctant to leave because of the weather. In the midst of the chaos, an announcement warning that the pandal had collapsed and urging people to evacuate immediately sparked panic among the gathering.

The resulting rush towards the exits led to a deadly stampede, killing 19 people and injuring several others. Investigators are probing the sequence of events and the alleged role of the organisers in the disaster.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a judicial inquiry headed by retired Justice Anindita Roy Sarswati is conducting a parallel investigation. The panel has been tasked with submitting its report to the West Bengal government within three months.

The immersion of idols from the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja is scheduled to take place later on Saturday, following permission from the judicial panel. However, the pandal structure will remain intact until the probe is completed and clearance is given for its dismantling.