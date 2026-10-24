Shiv Sena Leader Defends Shinde Over 'Rs 500 Cr Payout' Audio Clip Congress Demands Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Political reactions have intensified over an alleged audio clip concerning a purported Rs 500-crore transaction involving Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey defending Shinde and Congress leader Husain Dalwai calling for an investigation.

The controversy erupted in political circles in Maharashtra after Manoj Jarange Patil released an explosive audio clip, alleging a deep-rooted political conspiracy to defame the Maratha agitation and crush his movement.

A startling segment in the audio explicitly claimed: "Jarange Patil ko already 500 crore roopaye pahunch chuke hain, jo Shrikant Shinde ke madhyam se pahunch chuke hain (Rs 500 crore has already reached Manoj Jarange through Shrikant Shinde)”, adding that the“primary personal target remains Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP."

Shinde has denied the allegations and called for a formal investigation to establish whether the audio clips are authentic or potentially AI-generated fabrications.

Referring to the controversy, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey alleged Shinde's reputation was being targeted through allegations based on an audio clip purportedly dating back two years.

“Our leader Eknath Shinde is a 'karmaveer' leader and comes from the Maratha community. Whoever is tarnishing his image will be forgiven neither by the Maratha community of Maharashtra nor by the non-Maratha community. Eknath Shinde is a leader who works tirelessly day and night, and allegations are being levelled against him based on an alleged audio recording that is two-years-old,” Dubey told IANS.

He added,“We will thank the Chief Minister for ordering a forensic investigation into the audio clip. A delegation of our leaders has met him and is asking who these people were who were talking two or two-and-a-half years ago, and why this is being released today. The matter will be investigated.”

Emphasising the alliance between Shiv Sena and the BJP, Dubey said the parties were part of the NDA.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai, meanwhile, questioned the alleged amount involved and called for an investigation into the matter. He also raised concerns about the demand for Maratha reservation and its potential implications for the existing Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

“The question Jarange is raising is itself the wrong question. The demand is that the Maratha community should get reservation, is that wrong? Poor people in the Maratha community should receive education, get jobs and receive assistance for their farming. That is understandable. But if they are included in the reservation system, what happens to those who genuinely belong to the OBC category?” Dalwai said.

Questioning the scale of the alleged transaction, he added,“The second thing is this Rs 500-crore matter. First, count how many zeros there are in one crore. This matter should be investigated.”

Dalwai also took a swipe at Shinde over his political association, saying,“I would tell Eknath Shinde that the party he has joined, you will gradually understand what it is.”