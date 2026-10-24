Indians' Investment In Foreign Markets More Than Doubles To $321 Million In Aug Under LRS: RBI Data
According to the central bank's monthly bulletin, the investment in equity/debt segment was $152.18 million a year ago, in August 2025.
On a month-on-month basis, the outflow in this category posted a 7 per cent decline. Investment in equity and debt abroad hit an all-time high of $460 million in June.
In FY26, total outward remittances under LRS were $28,979.36 million, according to the RBI data.
In August alone, the category accounted for about 11.7 per cent of total LRS outflows, up from 5.8 per cent a year earlier.
Outflows towards investment in equity and debt led outward remittances in August and are now a much bigger part of the LRS basket compared to last year.
In addition, total outward remittances under LRS rose to $2,738.58 million in August 2026 from $2,642.91 million in the year-ago month, a 3.6 per cent growth year-on-year and 6 per cent up from July.
On a sequential basis, LRS outflows rose from $2,582.62 million in July 2026.
Meanwhile, travel remained the largest component at $1,630.26 million in August 2026, marginally up from $1,618.81 million a year ago. It accounted for around 59 per cent of total and grew by just about 1 per cent year-on-year but climbed 11.4 per cent from July's $1,463.11 million.
On a month-on-month basis, business travel zoomed by almost 5 times from $10.9 million in July to $51 million in August.
Among other major heads, gift remittances rose to $215.72 million from $190.43 million, while maintenance of close relatives was at $275.43 million against $272.05 million.
Purchase of immovable property stood at $39.59 million compared to $36.02 million in the year-ago period, while deposits were at $50.78 million against $42.75 million.
Notably, remittances for medical treatment were up 21.3 per cent year-on-year at $4.84 million.
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