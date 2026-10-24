NZ Vs IND: India A's 113 All Out In 1St Unofficial Test Raises Questions Over Batting Approach

India A's batters' performance has come under heavy scrutiny following a dismal batting display in the first innings of the first unofficial Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Saturday, October 24.

After being put to bat first on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test, India A suffered a collapse, as the visitors, led by Dhruv Jurel, were bundled out for 113 in 39.3 overs, with five Indian batters, including KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, and Mukesh Choudhary, registering ducks, highlighting the team's ongoing technical struggles against the moving ball on seaming pitches.

Yash Rathod (44*) and Devdutt Padikkal (32) were the only India A batters who offered any meaningful resistance against New Zealand A's disciplined pace attack. Rathod's aggressive 49-ball 44 and his 33-run stand for the 10th wicket with Mukesh Choudhary pushed the visitors past the 100-run mark.

Also Read:New Zealand A Seize Control Against India A in First Unofficial Test

How Did India A's Batting Collapse?

With India A having experienced batters, including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar, who are part of the India squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, it was hardly the start the visitors anticipated.

KL Rahul was the first to depart for 0 at 1/5, before Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) followed him back to the dressing room after being dismissed at 35/2. Thereafter, India A's batting collapsed to 73/7 in 33.4 overs, with the dismissals of Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (1), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, and Anshul Kamboj, losing five wickets for a mere 38 runs in 19.4 overs.

The visitors' batting further collapsed to 81/9 after Auqib Nabi (5) and Akash Deep were dismissed in quick succession. However, Yash Rathod staged a lone battle, launching an aggressive counter-attack with tailender Mukesh Choudhary. Their 32-run partnership was vital in helping the visitors push past three figures.

INDIA A WERE BUNDLED OUT FOR JUST 113 AGAINST NEW ZEALAND A. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2026

Simon Keene was the chief architect of India A's batting collapse, as the Kiwi pacer registered figures of 5/24 at an economy rate of 2.10 in his spell of 11.3 overs. His effort was complemented by Zak Gibson, who picked up three wickets while conceding 29 runs at an economy rate of 2.9 in 10 overs.

Fraser Sheat (1/37) and Kristian Clarke (1/20) also chipped in to apply relentless pressure, ensuring that no Indian batter could settle into a rhythm.

India A's Batting Collapse Sparks Debate Over Patience And Technique

India A's batting collapse in the first innings of the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A has sparked debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts raising serious concerns over the batters' technique, patience, and preparation for overseas conditions.

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised India's batting approach on a seaming pitch, with some blaming the BCCI's preference for flat tracks and calling for better preparation for overseas conditions. Others pointed to the lack of patience among the batters, while Yash Rathod's unbeaten 44 stood out as a rare positive in the collapse.

Another section of fans expressed concern that the batting collapse could be a warning sign ahead of the Test series, pointing to the five ducks and the failure of the recognised batters to build partnerships.

@mufaddal_vohra Modern Indian batters lack the technique to survive on bowling-friendly pitches.

Thanks to the BCCI's obsession with flat tracks, indian cricket is heading in the wrong direction.

This obsession will eventually hurt Indian cricket.

- Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Yash Rathod 44 not out while everyone else treated the crease like a waiting room

- Raj That! Who is Roger? (@NairProcess) October 24, 2026

India has grounds like Dharamsala, Mohali and Eden Gardens that can offer seam-friendly conditions, yet we still struggle to prepare our next generation of Test batters for SENA tours.

Why can't the @BCCI regularly schedule Ranji matches on green, seaming and bouncy pitches?

I hope Pragyan Ojha pushes for better overseas preparation. We can't keep learning to face the moving ball only after landing abroad!

- Karthik (@karthikmanam) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra 5 batters from main 11

- Jayesh (@Jayesh_45) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra KL 0, sai 0, washi 0, jurel 1. four ducks and padikkal's 32 is the top score. this isn't a bad day, it's a warning siren before the test series.

- Sunny Singh (@SunnyDecodes) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra This is just the trailer of what the Test series result is going to look like

- Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra

Test cricket is not everyone cup of tea.

In these conditions not easy.

- SmartBoy (@SmartboymK3) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra 113 all out with FOUR ducks Spicy deck or not, India's Test hopefuls were expected to show much more fight

- KSG Cricket (@ksgcricket) October 24, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Very bad and patience less batting

- Tamanna e Dil (@ishqsufiyana00) October 24, 2026

I can see Pant coming at 32-3 and stepping out very first ball

- Sohan (@Vishwasohan_) October 24, 2026

This is probably going to happen in the test series too where we get bundle under 200 and then suddenly pitch start looking good for batting. The problem is not the pitch but the patience level of our batters. The only good thing I can see is they are playing A games on pitches which will same like in the test series.

- Avnish Tiwari (@avnishtiwarii) October 24, 2026

won't judge this batting performance too harshly. The idea behind playing these games is for players to get used to the conditions before the Test series starts #NZvIND

- Vish (@vish_990) October 24, 2026

At the end of Day 1, New Zealand A assumed their first innings and posted a total of 135/3 in 41 overs, with Curtis Heaphy and Matthew Boyle batting on 37 and 0, respectively, and took a 22-run lead. Skipper Rhys Mariu played a stellar knock of 76 runs from 117 deliveries, anchoring the innings with fourteen well-struck boundaries before being dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary.

Auqib Naib struck two wickets in consecutive deliveries late in the day to briefly stall the hosts' momentum, removing Tim Robinson and Jayden Lennox for ducks.

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