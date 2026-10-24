UK, Oman Boost Defense Ties, Add USD2.1B in Export Finance
(MENAFN) Britain and Oman have agreed to expand cooperation across defense, trade, investment, green industries and emerging technologies during a state visit by Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, according to a joint statement released Friday.
The two nations reaffirmed their longstanding friendship and pledged to build an “ambitious, forward-looking partnership” over the course of the sultan’s three-day visit this week, hosted by King Charles III, the statement said.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Sultan Haitham met Wednesday at 10 Downing Street to set cooperation priorities. These included modernizing defense and security ties, drawing more investment into advanced industries, tackling regional and global challenges, and reinforcing institutional and people-to-people links.
Defense and Security
Both sides committed to deeper military cooperation and closer defense industrial ties, with the Saif Sareea exercise series remaining a cornerstone of the relationship. They welcomed preparations for Saif Sareea IV and agreed to explore further work on capability development, testing, experimentation and the exchange of maritime security information. They also agreed to widen collaboration on cybersecurity and national resilience.
Economic Growth
The statement pointed to the anticipated UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement, which it said will open new trade and investment opportunities once signed and implemented.
A new Sovereign Partnership for Cooperation and Promotion of Investment will back joint work on green growth, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, space, advanced technologies and industrial development. It will also tighten links between the UK’s Office for Investment and the Oman Investment Authority.
Both countries restated their commitment to decarbonization and sustainable economic growth. UK Export Finance and the Oman Net Zero Centre announced stronger cooperation to support green and decarbonization projects, and the UK welcomed a proposed Omani Green Growth Roadshow delegation in 2027.
UK Export Finance raised its country limit for Oman by £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion), lifting its capacity to £7 billion to support British exports to the sultanate.
The statement also welcomed an agreement between the UK Space Agency and Oman’s National Space Program to share expertise, explore potential cooperation on space launches and promote commercial partnerships.
The two governments pledged to track progress on agreed priorities, aligning cooperation with Oman’s Vision 2040 and the UK’s growth agenda while pursuing shared goals of security, prosperity and resilience.
The two nations reaffirmed their longstanding friendship and pledged to build an “ambitious, forward-looking partnership” over the course of the sultan’s three-day visit this week, hosted by King Charles III, the statement said.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Sultan Haitham met Wednesday at 10 Downing Street to set cooperation priorities. These included modernizing defense and security ties, drawing more investment into advanced industries, tackling regional and global challenges, and reinforcing institutional and people-to-people links.
Defense and Security
Both sides committed to deeper military cooperation and closer defense industrial ties, with the Saif Sareea exercise series remaining a cornerstone of the relationship. They welcomed preparations for Saif Sareea IV and agreed to explore further work on capability development, testing, experimentation and the exchange of maritime security information. They also agreed to widen collaboration on cybersecurity and national resilience.
Economic Growth
The statement pointed to the anticipated UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement, which it said will open new trade and investment opportunities once signed and implemented.
A new Sovereign Partnership for Cooperation and Promotion of Investment will back joint work on green growth, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, space, advanced technologies and industrial development. It will also tighten links between the UK’s Office for Investment and the Oman Investment Authority.
Both countries restated their commitment to decarbonization and sustainable economic growth. UK Export Finance and the Oman Net Zero Centre announced stronger cooperation to support green and decarbonization projects, and the UK welcomed a proposed Omani Green Growth Roadshow delegation in 2027.
UK Export Finance raised its country limit for Oman by £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion), lifting its capacity to £7 billion to support British exports to the sultanate.
The statement also welcomed an agreement between the UK Space Agency and Oman’s National Space Program to share expertise, explore potential cooperation on space launches and promote commercial partnerships.
The two governments pledged to track progress on agreed priorities, aligning cooperation with Oman’s Vision 2040 and the UK’s growth agenda while pursuing shared goals of security, prosperity and resilience.
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