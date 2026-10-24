China’s Wang Yi Urges UN-Centered Order at 90-Nation Forum
(MENAFN) Wang Yi, the country’s foreign minister, called on governments Friday to defend the central role of the United Nations, sharpen the Security Council’s ability to respond quickly to crises, and take seriously the “legitimate” concerns of developing nations, a state-run news agency reported.
Wang spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiongan) in Xiongan New Area, Hebei. Nearly 400 representatives from more than 90 countries, along with international and regional organizations, are attending.
He urged major powers to “set an example” in upholding equality, credibility, moral principles, and cooperation, describing it as “the only way to bring about a world where all countries coexist in harmony and all nations thrive in mutual appreciation.”
“All parties should adhere to a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and resolve differences and disputes between countries through peaceful means to safeguard peace,” said Wang.
The foreign minister also pressed for a stronger Global South voice and representation in world affairs. His agenda included reform of the international financial system, greater developing-country representation on the Security Council, and fuller use of emerging multilateral cooperation mechanisms.
Wang further called for updated governance rules in emerging fields, expanded international cooperation on the deep sea, polar regions and outer space, and an artificial intelligence governance framework built on broad consensus.
Wang spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Governance Forum (Xiongan) in Xiongan New Area, Hebei. Nearly 400 representatives from more than 90 countries, along with international and regional organizations, are attending.
He urged major powers to “set an example” in upholding equality, credibility, moral principles, and cooperation, describing it as “the only way to bring about a world where all countries coexist in harmony and all nations thrive in mutual appreciation.”
“All parties should adhere to a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and resolve differences and disputes between countries through peaceful means to safeguard peace,” said Wang.
The foreign minister also pressed for a stronger Global South voice and representation in world affairs. His agenda included reform of the international financial system, greater developing-country representation on the Security Council, and fuller use of emerging multilateral cooperation mechanisms.
Wang further called for updated governance rules in emerging fields, expanded international cooperation on the deep sea, polar regions and outer space, and an artificial intelligence governance framework built on broad consensus.
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