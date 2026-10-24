Trump, Burnham Back Jackdaw Gas, Press Starlink for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Donald Trump and Andy Burnham held a phone call Friday covering the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East and UK-US relations, according to a statement from the British prime minister’s office.
Burnham pressed the case for Ukraine to have “full access” to Starlink satellite technology, arguing Kyiv needs it to keep fending off Russian attacks, the statement said. He also acknowledged Trump’s efforts to “bring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the negotiation table,” and the two leaders pledged to work with international partners to end a war that is nearing its sixth year.
On energy, both leaders welcomed deeper cooperation between British and American firms, with nuclear power singled out as a priority. “The two leaders discussed the Energy Secretary’s (Miatta Fahnbulleh) decision to approve Jackdaw (gas field). The leaders agreed on the significant benefits this will bring to the UK, boosting the economy and supporting jobs for British workers,” the statement said.
The UK government re-approved the North Sea gas field earlier this week after years of legal challenges over its climate impact. The project is expected to start supplying gas to Britain by the end of this month.
The two also discussed Sea Lion, a major deepwater offshore oil development in the North Falkland Basin, roughly 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of the Falkland Islands. Argentina knows the islands as the Islas Malvinas. “The Prime Minister raised the economic consequences of Argentina’s coercive measures for the UK and US and reiterated the importance of respecting the Islanders’ right to develop their natural resources,” the statement said.
On the Middle East, Burnham reaffirmed British backing for Saudi Arabia against “hostile Houthi attacks.” Tensions between Riyadh and the Houthi group have escalated since July, with fighting renewed between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.
Burnham pressed the case for Ukraine to have “full access” to Starlink satellite technology, arguing Kyiv needs it to keep fending off Russian attacks, the statement said. He also acknowledged Trump’s efforts to “bring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the negotiation table,” and the two leaders pledged to work with international partners to end a war that is nearing its sixth year.
On energy, both leaders welcomed deeper cooperation between British and American firms, with nuclear power singled out as a priority. “The two leaders discussed the Energy Secretary’s (Miatta Fahnbulleh) decision to approve Jackdaw (gas field). The leaders agreed on the significant benefits this will bring to the UK, boosting the economy and supporting jobs for British workers,” the statement said.
The UK government re-approved the North Sea gas field earlier this week after years of legal challenges over its climate impact. The project is expected to start supplying gas to Britain by the end of this month.
The two also discussed Sea Lion, a major deepwater offshore oil development in the North Falkland Basin, roughly 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of the Falkland Islands. Argentina knows the islands as the Islas Malvinas. “The Prime Minister raised the economic consequences of Argentina’s coercive measures for the UK and US and reiterated the importance of respecting the Islanders’ right to develop their natural resources,” the statement said.
On the Middle East, Burnham reaffirmed British backing for Saudi Arabia against “hostile Houthi attacks.” Tensions between Riyadh and the Houthi group have escalated since July, with fighting renewed between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment