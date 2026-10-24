Iran Orders Ground Forces to Maintain Maximum Combat Readiness Amid US Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran’s Army Ground Forces commander, Brig. Gen. Jahanshahi, has directed military unit leaders to sustain the highest level of combat preparedness, warning that carelessness during wartime could carry serious consequences, according to reports on Friday.
“In wartime conditions, any negligence or carelessness can carry heavy costs,” Jahanshahi said.
He emphasized that effective military readiness depends on ongoing training, precise evaluations of operational capabilities, coordination between units and the swift identification and resolution of weaknesses.
Jahanshahi also called on commanders at every level to enhance combat effectiveness through thorough planning, regular oversight and consistent follow-up.
His remarks come as military tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated following months of hostilities and continued disagreements over security and maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
“In wartime conditions, any negligence or carelessness can carry heavy costs,” Jahanshahi said.
He emphasized that effective military readiness depends on ongoing training, precise evaluations of operational capabilities, coordination between units and the swift identification and resolution of weaknesses.
Jahanshahi also called on commanders at every level to enhance combat effectiveness through thorough planning, regular oversight and consistent follow-up.
His remarks come as military tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated following months of hostilities and continued disagreements over security and maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
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