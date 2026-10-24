Russia And Ukraine Confirm Temporary Ceasefire in Oleshky for Humanitarian Operation
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine on Friday confirmed a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky, a city under Russian control in Ukraine’s Kherson region, following an announcement by US first lady Melania Trump.
Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russian forces would suspend fire in the area from 4 am Moscow time on Oct. 27 to enable a humanitarian operation.
“To ensure the safety of people and the delivery of essential goods, engineering reconnaissance will be conducted, and the safe movement of a humanitarian convoy to the settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson Region will be facilitated,” Gerasimov said, according to the Defense Ministry.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said military officials were working on arrangements for the truce to allow the operation to proceed. He also welcomed Melania Trump’s involvement in coordinating a localized ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.
“Those who wish to leave the town will be able to do so,” he said.
Peskov described the operation as requiring extensive and complicated preparations involving multiple parties, adding that Melania Trump was helping coordinate the process.
He said the matter had been raised during a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Asked about the route planned for evacuations, Peskov said the Defense Ministry would release details if authorized to make them public. He added that the duration of the operation remained uncertain but could extend for several days.
Commenting on reports that the US president had ordered the restoration of Starlink and Starshield capabilities over Ukrainian territory, Peskov said military cooperation between Washington and Kyiv had continued.
“There’s no need to look at things through rose-colored glasses,” he said, arguing that Ukraine had never stopped attempting to strike targets inside Russia.
Nevertheless, Peskov said such developments had not prevented Moscow and Washington from coordinating the humanitarian mission and reaching agreements on “complex details.”
“We are, of course, grateful to the American side, to the first lady, Mrs. Trump, and to Mr. Trump himself, President Trump, for their significant involvement in addressing humanitarian issues,” the spokesman said.
Ukraine Confirms Localized Ceasefire
Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also confirmed the planned truce, saying it covers a halt in fighting, humanitarian aid deliveries to Oleshky and safe passage for civilians seeking to leave.
“The whole world now knows about Oleshky,” he said in a video message posted on Telegram, describing the operation as highly complex and explaining that it would be conducted in several stages.
Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian forces would observe the ceasefire in Oleshky from 3 am Kyiv time on Oct. 27 to support the humanitarian initiative.
“The Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to assist the residents of Oleshky and will spare no effort to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens and bring them to safety,” it said on Telegram.
The statement added that Ukrainian units had repeatedly used drones to deliver humanitarian supplies to people in Oleshky and neighboring villages.
“We expect that humanitarian access for the sake of the people in Oleshky will be guaranteed.”
Earlier, Melania Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to establish a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky to permit humanitarian aid deliveries and enable civilians who wish to leave to evacuate.
The White House said the localized truce was scheduled to take effect on Oct. 29.
Under the proposed arrangement, civilian representatives from both countries would visit residents in their homes to assess their needs and identify the assistance required. Those choosing to leave would be provided with coordinated transportation to destinations of their choice, including locations in Russia or Ukraine.
Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russian forces would suspend fire in the area from 4 am Moscow time on Oct. 27 to enable a humanitarian operation.
“To ensure the safety of people and the delivery of essential goods, engineering reconnaissance will be conducted, and the safe movement of a humanitarian convoy to the settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson Region will be facilitated,” Gerasimov said, according to the Defense Ministry.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said military officials were working on arrangements for the truce to allow the operation to proceed. He also welcomed Melania Trump’s involvement in coordinating a localized ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.
“Those who wish to leave the town will be able to do so,” he said.
Peskov described the operation as requiring extensive and complicated preparations involving multiple parties, adding that Melania Trump was helping coordinate the process.
He said the matter had been raised during a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Asked about the route planned for evacuations, Peskov said the Defense Ministry would release details if authorized to make them public. He added that the duration of the operation remained uncertain but could extend for several days.
Commenting on reports that the US president had ordered the restoration of Starlink and Starshield capabilities over Ukrainian territory, Peskov said military cooperation between Washington and Kyiv had continued.
“There’s no need to look at things through rose-colored glasses,” he said, arguing that Ukraine had never stopped attempting to strike targets inside Russia.
Nevertheless, Peskov said such developments had not prevented Moscow and Washington from coordinating the humanitarian mission and reaching agreements on “complex details.”
“We are, of course, grateful to the American side, to the first lady, Mrs. Trump, and to Mr. Trump himself, President Trump, for their significant involvement in addressing humanitarian issues,” the spokesman said.
Ukraine Confirms Localized Ceasefire
Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also confirmed the planned truce, saying it covers a halt in fighting, humanitarian aid deliveries to Oleshky and safe passage for civilians seeking to leave.
“The whole world now knows about Oleshky,” he said in a video message posted on Telegram, describing the operation as highly complex and explaining that it would be conducted in several stages.
Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian forces would observe the ceasefire in Oleshky from 3 am Kyiv time on Oct. 27 to support the humanitarian initiative.
“The Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to assist the residents of Oleshky and will spare no effort to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens and bring them to safety,” it said on Telegram.
The statement added that Ukrainian units had repeatedly used drones to deliver humanitarian supplies to people in Oleshky and neighboring villages.
“We expect that humanitarian access for the sake of the people in Oleshky will be guaranteed.”
Earlier, Melania Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to establish a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky to permit humanitarian aid deliveries and enable civilians who wish to leave to evacuate.
The White House said the localized truce was scheduled to take effect on Oct. 29.
Under the proposed arrangement, civilian representatives from both countries would visit residents in their homes to assess their needs and identify the assistance required. Those choosing to leave would be provided with coordinated transportation to destinations of their choice, including locations in Russia or Ukraine.
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