10.88 Crore Active Workers Registered Under 'VB-G RAM G' Scheme: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) has recorded strong progress across multiple implementation metrics with active workers numbering 10.88 crore in 2026-27 and assets created totalling 2.83 lakh, an official statement said on Saturday.

Person‐days generated exceeded 31.69 crore, while women's participation stood at 61.65 per cent. Employment was provided on demand to over 2.81 crore workers from about 2.23 crore rural households and around 97.17 lakh workers are currently under execution.

“VB-G RAM G brings employment, participatory planning and rural development together. Through VGPPs, Gram Panchayats identify local needs, map existing assets and prioritise development works,” the statement said.

Technology, convergence and digital systems strengthen implementation, transparency and accountability. The framework links employment with sustainable asset creation, supporting resilient livelihoods and integrated rural development.

The statement said 73.24 lakh approved works are readily available to meet future employment demand and about 20.16 lakh active worksites are operational.

Nearly 2.31 lakh Gram Panchayats are executing works across the country, and 3.76 crore direct benefit transfer transactions have been recorded in 2026‐27.

Wage rates range from Rs 300 to Rs 450 per day and 15.17 crore Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards have been issued.

The transition from Mahatma Gandhi NREGA to VB-G RAM G has been seamless and disruption-free, the statement said, adding that digital systems supporting implementation were operational from the commencement of the new framework.

VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 provides a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment every financial year. The guarantee covers every rural household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work. It promotes empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat.

-IANS

aar/ag