Congress Seeks Action Over Alleged Assault On Christians In Bengal

Congress Demands Action Over Alleged Assault

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, seeking urgent action over the alleged assault, humiliation and coercion of three Christian families in Patlapur village of Paschim Medinipur district during Durga Puja celebrations. In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, "The extent of humiliation and torture faced by the victims in Paschim Medinipur, especially the woman who was disrobed and subjected to a“purification ritual”, is heart-wrenching and those responsible must be given the strictest of punishments."

He also alleged that incidents targeting Christians had increased across the country, and accused the BJP-RSS of pursuing a divisive agenda, referring to the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh and alleged desecration of churches in BJP-ruled states. "Barely a few months after the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, we see a fresh wave of violence to drive the BJP-RSS' divisive and destructive agenda in the state,"he said. "Over the last few years, the BJP-RSS has launched a violent, vicious mission to intimidate and torture Christians across the country. Be it the shocking arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh or the desecration of churches in different BJP-ruled states, we are seeing a massive rise in targeted violence against Christians," Venugopal added

Allegations Against Government and Police

He accused the BJP-RSS of creating an atmosphere contrary to the constitutional principles of religious freedom and fraternity, and alleged that the police had failed to act against those targeting minorities. "Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion under Article 25, and our Preamble also stresses on fraternity - but the BJP's attempts have always been to create an atmosphere antithetical to these tenets of our Constitution. It is a clear pattern where Sanghi goons are given the license to attack minorities and the police is a silent bystander. This is an orchestrated attack at a pan-India level and is happening with Modi-Shah's blessings. Their perfunctory attempts to woo Christians fall flat when their true intentions are revealed," he alleged.

Incident Details and Coercion

Venugopal said he had written to the Union Home Minister and the West Bengal Chief Minister demanding urgent action against those allegedly involved in the incident. The incident took place between October 18 and 20 in Patlapur village under Chandrakona police station limits. He stated that three Christian families were allegedly assaulted and pressured to renounce their faith.“According to reports and the First Information Report registered at Chandrakona Police Station, a group of persons reportedly associated with the Bajrang Dal entered the homes of these families and demanded that they give up Christianity. When the families refused, they were beaten. One woman was allegedly struck on the head so severely that she lost consciousness. Women were reportedly stripped of their clothing in an attempt to disrobe them, and a 15-year-old girl was allegedly strangled and threatened with abduction and rape,” the letter stated.

Venugopal further alleged that on October 19, the families were taken to a Durga Puja pandal in the neighbouring village of Dingal and forced to participate in religious rituals.“On 19 October, the families were allegedly taken to a Durga Puja pandal in the neighbouring village of Dingal and forced, in front of onlookers, to offer anjali and to undergo a so-called 'purification' ritual. They were threatened that they would be burnt alive if they approached the police. They were also threatened with dire consequences if they approached the police,” the letter stated.

Concerns Over Legal Recourse

The Congress leader also raised concerns over the police response, stating that a complaint filed on the first day did not lead to effective action and that an FIR naming 13 persons was registered on October 20 after a lawyer intervened on behalf of the families. "It is equally troubling that, according to the victims, a complaint made to the police on the very first day did not lead to effective action, and the FIR naming 13 persons was registered only on 20 October after an advocate intervened on their behalf, with offences reportedly including attempt to murder, criminal trespass, assault with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation, outraging the modesty of women and theft," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the incident was not isolated, citing civil society documentation that had recorded at least 60 incidents targeting Christians across 13 districts of West Bengal between May 13 and September 20, 2026. In his letter, Venugopal said,“The strength of India has always rested on the freedom of every citizen to profess, practise and propagate the faith of their choice, as guaranteed under Article 25 of our Constitution, and on the fraternity that the Preamble places at the heart of our Republic. Forcing any person, under threat of violence, to perform the rituals of another faith is an assault not only on the victims but on the Constitution itself. Any attempt to tear apart the social and religious fabric of our country must not be tolerated, whoever the perpetrators may be.”

He also referred to the significance of the incident occurring during Durga Puja, stating that the festival traditionally welcomes people from different communities.“To drag frightened families into a pandal and compel them to worship is to defile the very spirit of the festival and to insult the millions of devotees who celebrate it with love and openness. Those who did this represent neither the Hindu faith nor the culture of Bengal; they bring shame to both,” the letter stated. Venugopal urged the Union Home Minister to ensure action against individuals and organisations allegedly inciting religious hatred or coercing people in matters of faith. "I therefore urge you to direct the immediate arrest of all accused with the strongest applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 invoked, as well as to take firm action against organisations and individuals who incite hatred or coerce people in matters of faith and destroy the peace in the country," he said.

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